Chevron Phillips Chemical failed to disclose years of U.S. benzene imports -document

NEW YORK — A Chevron Corp and Phillips 66 petrochemical joint venture imported significant quantities of the toxic chemical benzene into the United States for several years without reporting it to regulators as required by law, according to a company document seen by Reuters.

Benzene is a known carcinogen that is used in the production of pesticides, detergents, plastics, and other synthetic materials, and companies must report imports of 25,000 pounds (11,340 kg) or more to help regulators track potential exposure.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC imported “reportable quantities” of the chemical between 2013 and 2020 that it did not immediately disclose to regulators, according to the document, a letter from the company’s attorney to non-profit watchdog group Center For Environmental Health dated April 21.

The letter said the company has since filed paperwork to correct the issue.

Chevron Phillips Chemical declined to comment on the matter for this story, citing pending regulatory review. The Environmental Protection Agency also declined comment, saying the agency generally does not disclose whether or not there are enforcement actions underway.

The EPA has fined companies in the past for similar violations, running into the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to agency documents.