CBOE files another Bitcoin ETF application with the SEC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Chicago Board Options Exchange, or CBOE, has filed Fidelity’s Wise Origin (BTC) exchange-traded fund with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

CBOE filed a Form 19b-4 on Monday seeking to list Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust Bitcoin ETF that was initially submitted to the SEC by the $4.9-trillion asset manager back in March.