Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.798745 by 20:43 (00:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 6.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $57.462752B, or 2.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $57.005852B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.748860 to $1.798764 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 37.97%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.467325B or 2.30% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.4292 to $1.8292 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 1.66% from its all-time high of $1.83 set on May 9.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,066.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.18% on the day.

was trading at $4,157.74 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,068.918491B or 42.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $482.235428B or 19.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.