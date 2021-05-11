Canada says 1977 pipeline treaty discussions with U.S. ongoing on eve of Line 5 shutdown order

Treaty prevents governments on either side of the border from impeding the flow of oil products on cross border pipelines

CALGARY — Canada said it’s in discussions with the United States to keep open Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline, which traverses Michigan en route to Ontario, on the eve of a May 12 shutdown deadline.

In a legal brief filed Tuesday with a U.S. district court, the Canadian federal government references the 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty between Canada and the U.S. and argues that the treaty should be respected and allow both sides to negotiate before the pipeline is shut down on Wednesday, as ordered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The treaty prevents governments on either side of the border from impeding the flow of oil products on cross border pipelines unless it is done so for safety or construction maintenance reasons.

“Canada has initiated discussions with the United States to resolve this matter without a pipeline shutdown. This Court should prevent Michigan’s shutdown order from taking effect while Treaty related discussions between Canada and the United States are ongoing,” the brief said.