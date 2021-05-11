C$ pulls back from 3-1/2-year high as risk appetite fades

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its

highest level in 3-1/2 years as investors turned cautious ahead

of data on Wednesday that is expected to show a jump in U.S.

inflation.

Global stock markets suffered a second day of sharp losses

as a combination of inflation worries, lofty valuations and an

anti-monopoly drive in China sent the world’s mightiest tech

giants tumbling.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fell on

fading fears of a prolonged outage at the largest U.S. fuel

pipeline system, while India’s coronavirus crisis and the

sell-off in global stock markets also weighed.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.8% to $63.76 a barrel, while

the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2118 to

the greenback, or 82.52 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2087 to 1.2125. On

Monday, it touched its strongest level since September 2017 at

1.2074, bolstered by the recent surge in commodity prices and

the Bank of Canada’s shift last month to a more hawkish stance.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak on Thursday on the

benefits of an inclusive economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

rose to its highest level since Wednesday at 1.543%

before dipping to 1.530%, up 1.2 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)