Buoyant sterling steadies above $1.41 after best day since January

LONDON — Sterling steadied above $1.41 on Tuesday after posting its best day against a weakening dollar at the start of the week on market relief over Scottish election results, improved economic forecasts, and lockdown easing measures.

Analysts say the results of the Scottish election – in which the Scottish National Party did not secure an outright majority – was a relief for the currency, which had been trading away from its fair value against the euro owing to the election uncertainty.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in Scotland’s parliament on Saturday, which Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said gave her a mandate to pursue plans for a second independence referendum.

Any second referendum on Scottish independence requires the approval of the British government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled this out.

“As we have argued previously, the Scottish elections were not supposed to have a long lasting negative impact on the pound and the pound rally yesterday provided a case in point,” said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING.

“With the UK government confirming the next step of the reopening of the economy, the solid UK data points this quarter should benefit sterling.”