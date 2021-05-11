BRIT Awards 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashions

Everyone looked so amazing!
The 2021 BRIT Awards are here and everyone looks so fashion-forward! Take a look below to see the best red carpet arrivals of the night.
Taylor Swift in Miu Miu
Dua Lipa in Vivienne Westwood
Harry Styles in Gucci
Little Mix in Maison Margiela, David Koma, and Vivienne Westwood
Olivia Rodrigo in Christian Dior
Adam Lambert in Dolce & Gabbana
Boy George
Haim in The Row
Billy Porter in ThreeASFOUR
Olly Alexander in Gucci
Griff in Made By Griff!
Raye
Clara Amfo
Maya Jama
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Jessie Ware in Valentino
Nathan Evans
Tallia Storm
Young T and Bugsey
Mabel in custom Tony Ward
Rag’n’Bone Man
Headie One in Louis Vuitton
Rina Sawayama in Balmain
MNEK
Maisie Williams
AJ Tracey
Olly Murs
AJ Odudu in Reem Juan
S1MBA
DTG
Lianne La Havas in Schiaparelli
Kurupt FM
Nathan Dawe
Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments!
