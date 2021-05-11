Home Entertainment BRIT Awards 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashions

BRIT Awards 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashions

Bradly Lamb
Everyone looked so amazing!

The 2021 BRIT Awards are here and everyone looks so fashion-forward! Take a look below to see the best red carpet arrivals of the night.

Taylor Swift in Miu Miu


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Vivienne Westwood


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Harry Styles in Gucci


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Little Mix in Maison Margiela, David Koma, and Vivienne Westwood


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Christian Dior


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Adam Lambert in Dolce & Gabbana


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Boy George


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Haim in The Row


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Billy Porter in ThreeASFOUR


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olly Alexander in Gucci


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Griff in Made By Griff!


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Raye


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Clara Amfo


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Maya Jama


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Arlo Parks


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Celeste


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Jessie Ware in Valentino


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Nathan Evans


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Tallia Storm


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Young T and Bugsey


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Mabel in custom Tony Ward


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Rag’n’Bone Man


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

Headie One in Louis Vuitton


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama in Balmain


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

MNEK


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Maisie Williams


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

AJ Tracey


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olly Murs


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

AJ Odudu in Reem Juan


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

S1MBA


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

DTG


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Lianne La Havas in Schiaparelli


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Kurupt FM


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Nathan Dawe


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments!

