Bolivia signs J&J vaccine deal with a twist – it needs WTO patent waiver

LA PAZ/TORONTO — Bolivia’s government said on Tuesday it had signed a deal for a potential 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines but with a twist: another manufacture would make the shots and Bolivia would need the World Trade Organization to waive the drug’s patent.

The South American country, scrabbling for vaccines like many in the region, said it had applied to the WTO to green-light a vaccine waiver so Canadian company Biolyse Pharma Corp could make the doses.

Bolivian trade official Benjamin Blanco told a news conference the move could help the impoverished Andean nation speed up a slow vaccination process. So far, Bolivia has reached just 10% of its population with a single dose.

A deal has been signed for Biolyse Pharma – known for making court challenges to Big Pharma patents – to make the single-dose drug, which would be priced at between $3 and $4 a dose, Blanco said.

“Getting someone who can make us vaccines without patents is the first step, the second is the notification to the WTO to start the (patent waiver application) process, and if that is granted, production would begin in three to six months,” Blanco said.

The waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines became headline news last week after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support behind a proposal by some countries before the WTO. Officials said “extraordinary measures” were needed to address unequal distribution of vaccines https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access among rich and poor nations.