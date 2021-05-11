Block.one secures funding for $10B EOS-based crypto exchange platform By Cointelegraph

Blockchain software firm Block.one has announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.

According to a release published on Tuesday, the platform — dubbed “Bullish Global” — will run on the blockchain.