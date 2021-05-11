Billie Eilish Spoke About “Scary” Reaction To Vogue Cover

“I’m just so proud of it,” Billie said. “I feel so cocky about it, I’ve got to tell you.”

Speaking about the single, “Your Power,” Billie said: “I would say [it’s] my favorite song that I’ve ever written. That doesn’t mean I don’t like any other songs as much… I mean, I really feel very cocky about it. I’m sorry.”

“I think there’s just times in life where you should be allowed to feel cocky about something,” she went on. “I just am very proud of myself with this song, and I feel like I can never top it.”