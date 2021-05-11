Biggest Africa Fund Manager’s Staff Warn of ‘Existential Crisis’

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Senior employees at a unit of South Africa’s Public Investment Corp. have accused executives at the continent’s biggest fund manager of causing an “existential crisis” after a series of scandals over the past few years.

Staff at the Isibaya Fund, which oversees unlisted assets at the $136 billion PIC, submitted a list of complaints including a failure to renew a mandate with the division’s biggest client and allegations of general poor management, according to a nine-page letter to the company’s investment committee seen by Bloomberg.

A 2016 agreement with the Government Employees Pension Fund, which manages South African state-worker retirement funds, is being allowed to expire, wrote the authors of the message, dated May 7 and confirmed by the PIC.

“An oversight of this magnitude and severe impact thereof, which places the PIC in a precarious position, ordinarily would require accountability,” the Isibaya workers said in the letter. “We are unaware of any action taken against the custodian of this issue.”

A halt to the PIC’s investments in unlisted assets would hamper its aim to play a developmental role promoting the growth of Black-owned businesses in South Africa and investing in projects with a social impact. The issue also comes as the PIC struggles to recover from the outcome of a judicial inquiry, which last year found management had flouted internal procedures and made questionable investment decisions over many years.