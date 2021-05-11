Biden to visit Ford EV facility in Michigan next Tuesday

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit a Ford Motor electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Michigan next week as he makes a push for a $174 billion government boost for electric vehicles and charging stations.

The following day, Ford is set to unveil its electric F-150 pickup dubbed the F-150 Lightning at an event. The F-150 is the best-selling U.S. vehicle and the EV version’s success is crucial to U.S. efforts to shift the vehicle fleet away from internal combustion engines.

Ford spokeswoman Melissa Miller said the second-largest U.S. automaker was honored to host Biden at its Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn on May 18. She called the EV F-150 “a milestone in our country’s transition to cleaner transportation.”

A dozen governors and many U.S. lawmakers have urged Biden to endorse banning new passenger gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035, following California’s lead — a step he has declined to take.

The United Auto Workers union is worried about the impact of the shift to EVs on U.S. jobs.

“When autoworkers hear about zero emission by a certain date they get very uncomfortable because they feel it’s a challenge to their very employment,” UAW President Rory Gamble told Reuters last month.