Biden Eases Gasoline-Sale Rules as Pressure Mounts After Hacking

Article content (Bloomberg) — The Biden administration moved Tuesday to ease gasoline shortages caused by a ransomware attack on the nation’s largest pipeline network, as concerns grew that spiking fuel prices and supply disruptions could hinder summer travel as the nation recovers from the Covid pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency waived gasoline volatility requirements in three Mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., to bring more fuel to an area normally well supplied by North America’s largest petroleum pipeline. Hours later, the Department of Transportation took legally required steps before any move to waive the 101-year-old Jones Act to permit foreign tankers to transport gasoline and diesel to East Coast ports. The actions come as filling stations across the East Coast were reporting outages and as Colonial Pipeline Co. had operations disrupted for the fourth day since hackers stole data and locked the company’s computers. They are among several steps President Joe Biden can take to blunt the potential political fallout from fuel shortages and rising prices at the pump just as he’s trying to jump start the economy after the worst pandemic in a century. “We are monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and are evaluating every action the administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Monday. “The president has directed agencies across the federal government to bring their resources to bear to help alleviate shortages where they may occur.”

Article content The Biden administration already issued an order Sunday extending the amount of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel when transporting fuel across 17 states and the District of Columbia. The staggered response so far reflects expectations, said Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury. Fuel waivers are “a fairly standard response to supply disruptions with a lot of precedent.” From Virginia to Florida and Alabama, gas stations are beginning to run out of gasoline, as supplies dwindle and panic buying sets in. North Carolina’s governor declared a state of emergency Monday as tanks ran dry. Airlines and airports were also alternating plans to manage jet fuel stockpiles. The fuel and trucking waivers help illustrate the Biden administration is addressing the shortages, even if the government has limited power to immediately fix them. “It is hard for elected officials to do nothing when pump prices are rising,” said Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. “The White House looks to be treading lightly.” Colonial Pipeline has said its system will be substantially back in operation by the end of the week. But an extended pipeline disruption could have far-reaching implications for East Coast states dependent on the pipeline, prompting bigger government interventions. Tuesday’s order from the EPA temporarily allows the sale of conventional gasoline in areas where reformulated gasoline is required. It also allows the sale of gasoline that doesn’t satisfy requirements meant to help combat smog in certain areas. The order applies to terminal operators and owners, as well as the distributors and carriers of fuel.

Article content After the waiver lapses May 18, fuel manufacturers would be barred again from producing or importing gasoline that doesn’t meet current volatility standards, though fuel in the distribution system can still be sold until it is depleted, the EPA said. The move gives retailers the flexibility to market gasoline that might be available despite the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. “I have determined that an ‘extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance’ exists that will prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of compliant gasoline to consumers,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a letter to local leaders describing the move. Fuel waivers, commonly used to stem supply disruptions after hurricanes and other disasters, could encourage refiners to produce cheaper, more volatile gasoline that normally is blocked from sale in summertime months. It’s unclear, however, how much help they would be now, without a major pipeline to ferry the fuels to markets up and down the Atlantic Seaboard. Energy analysts say another benefit could come after the Colonial Pipeline restarts, by allowing refiners and blenders to market more varieties of fuel for regions short on gasoline. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

