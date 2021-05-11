Balancer protocol launches version 2 of its automated market maker By Cointelegraph

Balancer, a leading automated market maker, has launched version 2 of its protocol, promising faster speed, lower costs and improved liquidity.

In addition to revamping the user interface, Balancer’s backend will provide more efficient routing for trades through “Protocol Vault.” The platform claims that this upgrade will reduce gas costs and produce better pricing mechanisms.