Axie Infinity player buys two houses in the Philippines from in-game profits By Cointelegraph

Axie Infinity player buys two houses in the Philippines from in-game profits
An Axie Infinity player from the Philippines bought two houses with his earnings from the popular crypto-powered play-to-earn game.
Earlier this month, 22-year-old John Aaron Ramos, who plays under the pseudonym “Magnus TV,” took to social media to announce that he had purchased two houses in the Philippines from profits earned playing Axie Infinity.
