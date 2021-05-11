Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.06% By Investing.com



Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.06%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.28% or 0.16 points to trade at 3.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Boral Ltd. (ASX:) added 3.38% or 0.220 points to end at 6.720 and Dexus Property Group (ASX:) was up 1.76% or 0.180 points to 10.430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.14% or 0.68 points to trade at 6.76 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.72% or 8.50 points to end at 89.00 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.67% or 0.140 points to 1.685.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1050 to 356 and 361 ended unchanged.

Shares in Boral Ltd. (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.38% or 0.220 to 6.720. Shares in Dexus Property Group (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.76% or 0.180 to 10.430.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.15% to 12.927 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.11% or 2.05 to $1835.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.75% or 0.49 to hit $64.43 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.72% or 0.49 to trade at $67.83 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.01% to 0.7831, while AUD/JPY rose 0.14% to 85.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.235.