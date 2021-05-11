AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, attends an interview with Reuters in Shanghai, China November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brenda Goh/File Photo
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot’s pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.
At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot’s pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.
