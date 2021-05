Article content

CAIRO — Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 20 people were “indiscriminate and irresponsible,” Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.

He said that Israel was responsible for a “dangerous escalation” in Jerusalem, and called on the international community to act immediately to stop the violence. (Reporting by Nadeen Ebrahim; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis)