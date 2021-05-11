Apple and Facebook Knock the Cover Off the Ball in Q1 Earnings By StockNews



As most companies have reported earnings for the first quarter, two stand out with massive growth, Apple (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:). With Facebook facing changes at Apple, can both companies keep this growth up? Read more to find out.

Apple’s growth was impressive

Massive market cap- No problem

Facebook delivered the goods

FB faces changes at Apple

Are these earnings sustainable in the post-pandemic economy?

We recently heard from Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB) as the two companies reported first-quarter earnings during the final week of April. The numbers were incredible, as both companies blew away analyst’s consensus forecasts. Apple and Facebook have a long history of under-promising and over-delivering when it comes to quarterly earnings reports. Each has beaten the forecast levels over the past four quarters, which continues a far longer streak.

The shares of both companies initially moved higher after the latest earnings reports. While FB moved to a new all-time high, AAPL fell short, and the shares have backed off. APPL is a far larger company when it comes to its over $2.165 trillion market cap. FB’s cap remains below the $1 trillion level, making it more sensitive to the earnings reports.

Meanwhile, the incredible earnings results raise the question of if the two companies can sustain the growth level over the coming quarters and years. The global pandemic lifted the market caps of both companies, but they could run into some blockage because of their sheer size.

