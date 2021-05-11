Angelina Jolie Jokes About Her Long List Of Dating No’s

Angelina Jolie is talking about entering the dating scene again — and her very long list of dating no’s.
The actor and mother of six split from husband Brad Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking full custody of their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
While promoting her newest film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina told E! she has an extensive list of things that would immediately turn her off from someone.
“I probably have a very long list. I’ve been single for a long time now,” she joked.
Angelina has plenty of company in the meantime from her kids.
“I’m very fortunate,” she said about her family. “I have six very capable children.”
“They take very good care of me, we’re such a team. So I am very very lucky. I adore them, they’re such cool people.”
Love this family dynamic!
