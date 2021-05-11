Airbus tells suppliers to plan for 18% output hike in 2022

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus is asking key suppliers to get ready for a further 18% increase in A320-family jetliner output on top of current targets to 53 a month by end-2022, as airlines gear up for a return towards normal travel, industry sources said.

The goal remains informal and Airbus has only committed to raising output in two steps to 45 a month by end-2021 from the current level of 40. But it represents the first numerical indication of the shape of recovery Airbus plans for next year.

“We do not comment on speculation regarding the longer-term trajectory,” a company spokesman said, adding that while it sees a market recovery to pre-COVID levels in 2023-2025 – led by single aisle jets like the A320 – “uncertainties remain”.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR