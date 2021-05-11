African crypto exchange registers $3.2B in transactions ahead of global expansion By Cointelegraph

African crypto exchange registers $3.2B in transactions ahead of global expansion
After nearly three years in operation, Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Quidax has reported more than $3.2 billion in transactions, underscoring the rapid adoption of digital assets in Africa’s largest economy.
Since launching in August 2018, Quidax has amassed over 400,000 customers across 72 countries, the company disclosed on Monday. The figures were published alongside an announcement that the exchange plans to further expand its crypto trading operations beyond Africa.
