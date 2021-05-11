A Complete Investor’s Guide By StockNews



Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries and is expected to exceed the trillion-dollar mark in the next decade. In recent weeks, the sector has corrected although earnings momentum continues. 5 of the best stocks are Google (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Salesforce.com (NYSE:), Adobe (NASDAQ:), and Autodesk (NASDAQ:). .According to Gartner (NYSE:), the global cloud computing market will continue growing at a 17.5% annual rate over the next decade. Given its current size of $397 billion, this means it will be more than a trillion-dollar industry within the next 5 years.

For investors, this type of growth and scale means there are many different investment opportunities:

The big companies that are building the cloud infrastructure layer.

Companies building their own cloud-based platforms. These platforms have their own ecosystem in terms of users and developers building apps for them.

Companies building more targeted, software-based services on top of these platforms and infrastructure.

This type of growth means there are plenty of opportunities for investors in cloud computing. This report will provide a broad overview of the industry, examine some of the most promising niches, and then provide some insight on some of the most intriguing stocks in the sector: Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), and Autodesk (ADSK).

