A Complete Investor’s Guide By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Cloud Computing in 2021: A Complete Investor’s Guide

Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries and is expected to exceed the trillion-dollar mark in the next decade. In recent weeks, the sector has corrected although earnings momentum continues. 5 of the best stocks are Google (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Salesforce.com (NYSE:), Adobe (NASDAQ:), and Autodesk (NASDAQ:). .According to Gartner (NYSE:), the global cloud computing market will continue growing at a 17.5% annual rate over the next decade. Given its current size of $397 billion, this means it will be more than a trillion-dollar industry within the next 5 years.

For investors, this type of growth and scale means there are many different investment opportunities:

  • The big companies that are building the cloud infrastructure layer.
  • Companies building their own cloud-based platforms. These platforms have their own ecosystem in terms of users and developers building apps for them.
  • Companies building more targeted, software-based services on top of these platforms and infrastructure.

This type of growth means there are plenty of opportunities for investors in cloud computing. This report will provide a broad overview of the industry, examine some of the most promising niches, and then provide some insight on some of the most intriguing stocks in the sector: Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), and Autodesk (ADSK).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR