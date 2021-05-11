64 Couples Who Were Dating In 2001

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The brief time that Tom Cruise dated Penélope Cruz, and now, 20 years later, I just realized they have different versions of each other’s last name.

First off, couples who were dating in 2001 who definitely aren’t anymore:

Benjamin Bratt and Julia Roberts

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Eric Benét and Halle Berry


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Michael Weatherly and Jessica Alba


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Chris Klein


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Jason Shaw


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Narvel


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashley Scott and Ashton Kutcher


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Lance Bass and this woman Getty Images has named “Laurie”


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Carson Daly and Tara Reid


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

Laura Dern and Ben Harper


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner


J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey


RJ Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Jorge Santos and Christina Aguilera


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Steve Harvey and Mary Harvey


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Debra Messing and Daniel Zelman


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee


J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

Lucy Liu and Robert Downey Jr.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

David Duchovny and Téa Leoni


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes and Andrew Keegan


J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Ty Murray and Jewel


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Courteney Cox and David Arquette


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dennis Quaid and Shanna Moakler


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz


Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock


Jody Cortes / Sygma via Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston


Steve Granitz / WireImage

And now for the couples who have been together since 2001. Truly a celeb miracle:

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick


George De Sota / Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

David Furnish and Elton John


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman


Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham


Jon Furniss / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell


Scott Nelson / AFP via Getty Images

Eric McCormick and Janet Leigh Holden


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Which celeb couples are you surprised by most? Let me know in the comments…

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR