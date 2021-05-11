64 Couples Who Were Dating In 2001

The brief time that Tom Cruise dated Penélope Cruz, and now, 20 years later, I just realized they have different versions of each other’s last name.
First off, couples who were dating in 2001 who definitely aren’t anymore:
Benjamin Bratt and Julia Roberts
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
Eric Benét and Halle Berry
Michael Weatherly and Jessica Alba
Katie Holmes and Chris Klein
Paris Hilton and Jason Shaw
Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa
Reba McEntire and Narvel
Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek
Ashley Scott and Ashton Kutcher
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke
Lance Bass and this woman Getty Images has named “Laurie”
Carson Daly and Tara Reid
Laura Dern and Ben Harper
Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer
Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith
Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Jorge Santos and Christina Aguilera
Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner
Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard
Steve Harvey and Mary Harvey
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
Debra Messing and Daniel Zelman
Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee
Lucy Liu and Robert Downey Jr.
David Duchovny and Téa Leoni
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
LeAnn Rimes and Andrew Keegan
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra
Ty Murray and Jewel
Tom Green and Drew Barrymore
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Dennis Quaid and Shanna Moakler
Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank
Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos
Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
And now for the couples who have been together since 2001. Truly a celeb miracle:
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern
David Furnish and Elton John
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Victoria and David Beckham
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Eric McCormick and Janet Leigh Holden
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Which celeb couples are you surprised by most? Let me know in the comments…
