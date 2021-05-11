Home Business 3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

Investing.com — Tech tried hard to make a comeback Tuesday, and helped buoy an otherwise depressed market. 

Oil dipped even as gasoline shortages rose on the East Coast as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.  

Bucking the trends werePalantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:)and Roblox Corp (NYSE:), whose earnings pleased the market greatly.

The U.S. Federal Drug and Food Administration authorized the Pfizer Inc (NYSE:)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, which hopefully means more of them will be getting back to full-time school and saving families across the country.

We’ll get a view into inflation, the hot topic of the times, with April data coming out tomorrow.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Inflation update

The April will undoubtedly unleash a fresh round of inflation commentary. The year-over-year reading will be distorted by base effects from last year’s pandemic-induced plunge in energy prices, making it appear like a surge. Consensus is for a 3.6% gain. The numbers come out at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT).

2. Fed speaker and investing gurus

Inflation may come up when Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida gives a virtual speech at a National Association for Business Economics event. We’ll also hear from investing luminaries at the Sohn Investment Conference, which is also a virtual event.

3. Earnings

The calendar is light. Keep an eye on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) for a reaction to its results, which are due after the close Tuesday. Recent IPO Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:) is due postmarket Wednesday. The company is expected to report a loss on revenue of about $165 million.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

