3 Strong Sell Stocks to Avoid By StockNews

The market has weakened in the past couple of days. Certain stocks are more vulnerable in bearish market conditions especially if they weakening fundamentals. The POWR Ratings can help you identify these stocks and recently downgraded Borr Drilling (BORR), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:).Due to the strong market, many stocks with poor fundamentals in sectors like energy, travel, and materials have been moving higher. However, some of the weaker names are more vulnerable to selling pressure which is more likely in a down market.

The POWR Ratings can help you identify these stocks especially the list of downgrades to a Strong Sell rating. These stocks have an average annual loss of -19.5% which compares unfavorably to the S&P 500’s 7.3% annual gain.

Below, we provide a look at three stocks recently demoted to Strong Sell ratings: Borr Drilling (BORR), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

Borr Drilling (BORR)

