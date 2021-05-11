3 Clean Energy Stocks Under $10 to Add to Your Watchlist By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Clean Energy Stocks Under $10 to Add to Your Watchlist



The clean energy industry is forecasted to see significant growth in the next decade. After their recent retracement, now could be a good time to add VivoPower International (VVPR), SPI Energy (SPI), and Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) to your watchlist.Clean energy stocks had quite a rally last year, as reflected by the 140% gain by the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSE:) (ICLN). However, 2021 has been less than optimal for this industry, with ICLN down more than 24% year-to-date (YTD).

However, this correction is a buying opportunity for investors looking to take advantage of this fast growing industry. The global solar market is expected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%, the electric vehicle (EV) market expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% by 2030, and the critical power and cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 8.88% through 2021.

With this in mind, today I’m going to analyze three clean energy stocks currently trading under $10 a share: VivoPower International (VVPR), SPI Energy (SPI), and Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT).

Continue reading on StockNews