2000s Celebrity Fashion Inspiration

Really shouldn’t have thrown out all those clothes, huh…
Although it makes me feel approximately 1,000 years old, it’s clear that the “Y2K” and ’00s aesthetic is well and truly back in style now. So without further ado, here are some celebrity looks from the 2000s that I would definitely wear today:
Firstly, this ICONIC Paris Hilton birthday dress from 2002:
I sincerely believe I would look great in this 2005 Kim K red carpet look:
Who did the bandana tops first: TikTok in 2021 or Beyoncé in 2000? OH YEAH:
This ’09 pink Blake Lively dress? XOXO, I love it:
This ensemble that Halle Berry wore at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards? Not sure I could pull it off, but yeah, I’d wear it:
I would wear this gorgeous Britney Spears gown. I don’t know where, but I still would:
Oh, and Britney’s blue snakeskin pants? Yes, plssssss:
Check out J.Lo in this 2004 red carpet look! A vision:
I would wear every single one of these Charlie’s Angels 2 red carpet looks, albeit with shoes:
Mariah Carey? More like Mariah Yeah-ey:
I would DARE to look as good as Eva Longoria at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival:
I mean, LiLo, how you glow!!!
I probably already own most of this Shakira look from 2002:
Sign me the fuck up for Xtina’s butterfly dress:
Finally, I <3 this Mary J. Blige outfit! All of it!!!
Are you into these looks or nah? LMK in the comments!
