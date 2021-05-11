2000s Celebrity Fashion Inspiration

Really shouldn’t have thrown out all those clothes, huh…

Ah, the 2000s. Home of some great fashion and some, well…


Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Although it makes me feel approximately 1,000 years old, it’s clear that the “Y2K” and ’00s aesthetic is well and truly back in style now. So without further ado, here are some celebrity looks from the 2000s that I would definitely wear today:

1.

Firstly, this ICONIC Paris Hilton birthday dress from 2002:


Dave Benett / Getty Images

2.

I sincerely believe I would look great in this 2005 Kim K red carpet look:

3.

Who did the bandana tops first: TikTok in 2021 or Beyoncé in 2000? OH YEAH:


Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images

4.

This ’09 pink Blake Lively dress? XOXO, I love it:


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

This ensemble that Halle Berry wore at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards? Not sure I could pull it off, but yeah, I’d wear it:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

6.

I would wear this gorgeous Britney Spears gown. I don’t know where, but I still would:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Oh, and Britney’s blue snakeskin pants? Yes, plssssss:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

8.

Check out J.Lo in this 2004 red carpet look! A vision:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

9.

I would wear every single one of these Charlie’s Angels 2 red carpet looks, albeit with shoes:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

10.

Mariah Carey? More like Mariah Yeah-ey:


Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

I would DARE to look as good as Eva Longoria at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival:

12.

I mean, LiLo, how you glow!!!


Charles Sykes / Shutterstock

13.

I probably already own most of this Shakira look from 2002:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

14.

Sign me the fuck up for Xtina’s butterfly dress:


Tim Whitby / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Finally, I <3 this Mary J. Blige outfit! All of it!!!


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Are you into these looks or nah? LMK in the comments!

