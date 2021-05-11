19 Actors Who Got Tattoos To Honor A Movie Or TV Role

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Tom Holland has a Spider-Man tattoo on the bottom of his foot.

1.

First, five of the original six Avengers got matching tattoos after wrapping Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which marked the end of a lot of their journeys in the MCU.


@robertdowneyjr / Via instagram.com

Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly that it was Scarlett Johansson’s idea to get matching tattoos, and she and Chris Evans got them first. Then, Jeremy Renner and Robert got them and they “bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.” The only OG Avenger who doesn’t have one is Mark Ruffalo. The symbol represents each of their Marvel characters — Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and Hulk.

2.

After starring on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, Emilia Clarke honored her time as Daenerys by getting a tattoo of three small dragons on her wrist.

3.

Meanwhile, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner got matching tattoos together while on a break from filming Game of Thrones.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO / JB Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Sophie told Elle UK, “We always said that we wanted them, so we got the date ’07. 08. 09′ on our arms because that’s the date that both of us found out we’d got our roles in Game of Thrones.”

4.

Sophie Turner also got a direwolf and the phrase “The pack survives” after filming wrapped on the final season of Game of Thrones.


CBS / Via youtu.be

Sophie said when she was getting it done, people “advised” her not to because “it looked like I was giving everything away” when it came to the Game of Thrones series finale. Of course, we later learned that the Starks did survive, but still.

5.

The Suicide Squad cast iconically tattooed “SKWAD” on each other after finishing the film in 2015.


@DavidAyerMovies / Via Twitter: @DavidAyerMovies

Margot Robbie explained that everyone on set wanted to get one. She said, “Everyone got it. People, honestly, in between lighting setups would just pop into the trailer and get one.” And if you’re wondering where Margot’s “SKWAD” tattoo is, it’s on the inside of her left foot, and she even did it herself.

6.

While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Tom Holland shared that he got a Spider-Man tattoo on the bottom of his foot.


Back To The Movies / Via youtu.be

Tom explained, “It hurt SO much! I always wanted to get that Spider-Man symbol on the bottom of my foot, but I just never thought that I would ever get it done, but the opportunity came about. I actually had to have it done three times, though, because on the bottom of your foot, it fades away.”

7.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got matching ink to celebrate their time on Supernatural. In fact, they actually had their tattoos done at Jeffrey and Hilarie Burton’s wedding in 2019.

8.

China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, and some of the dancers from the Descendants films all got anchors to commemorate Uma’s pirate crew.

9.

Lady Gaga honored her time in A Star Is Born by getting “La Vie en Rose” and a rose tattooed on her back.

10.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got tattoos after starring on Breaking Bad as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for five seasons.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images / E News

In an interview with GQ, Bryan revealed that one of the set decorators on Breaking Bad was a tattoo artist and he had the idea to give anyone from the production a tattoo if they wanted one. So, Bryan got the Breaking Bad elements logo, while Aaron got “No half measures” on his bicep.

11.

Sophie Turner added to her ink collection after filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.

12.

Selena Gomez, Tommy Dorfman, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, and other 13 Reasons Why cast members got matching semicolon tattoos after Season 1 premiered on Netflix.

13.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton all got matching tattoos after filming Mad Max: Fury Road.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In an interview, Riley revealed that they all got “matching dot tattoos” to honor their time playing The Splendid Angharad, Toast the Knowing, Capable, The Dag, and Cheedo the Fragile, respectively. Meanwhile, Courtney Eaton told Vanity Fair that they all have “three little dots and a triangle.”

14.

Before wrapping the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the cast and crew actually got matching tattoos to celebrate the movies and their characters.


Josh Gad / Via youtu.be

Josh Gad reunited the Lord of the Rings cast and director Peter Jackson in 2020 for a fundraiser, and they all showed off where they have their tattoos. And, in another interview, Ian McKellen revealed that he held Elijah Wood’s hand while he got his tattoo. Ian also said his tattoo is Elvish for “nine,” the number of members of the Fellowship of the Ring.

15.

Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, and members of The Flight Attendant crew all got matching paper airplane tattoos while filming Season 1.


@kaleycuoco / Via instagram.com

In her Instagram post, Kaley said, “A special little tribute to our wonderful little show.”

16.

Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, and Janel Parrish all got tattoos after Pretty Little Liars ended in 2016.

17.

When A Series of Unfortunate Events was picked up for Season 2 on Netflix, Neil Patrick Harris celebrated by getting the V.F.D. eye symbol on his ankle.

18.

Katherine McNamara revealed that the Shadowhunters cast got matching angel rune tattoos to honor their time on the show.


D Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Katherine told Seventeen, “It’s the first tattoo that Shadowhunters usually get in their training. It’s a symbol of strength and means ‘blessing,’ and this show has meant all of those things to me.”

19.

And finally, Carrie Fisher had a galaxy tattoo on her ankle because she loved the moon and stars, and to honor her role as Princess Leia — “the ultimate space princess” — in the Star Wars films. Then, Billie Lourd got a similar tattoo done in 2017 to honor her mom.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR