19 Actors Who Got Tattoos To Honor A Movie Or TV Role

1.
First, five of the original six Avengers got matching tattoos after wrapping Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which marked the end of a lot of their journeys in the MCU.
2.
After starring on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, Emilia Clarke honored her time as Daenerys by getting a tattoo of three small dragons on her wrist.
3.
Meanwhile, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner got matching tattoos together while on a break from filming Game of Thrones.
4.
Sophie Turner also got a direwolf and the phrase “The pack survives” after filming wrapped on the final season of Game of Thrones.
5.
The Suicide Squad cast iconically tattooed “SKWAD” on each other after finishing the film in 2015.
6.
While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Tom Holland shared that he got a Spider-Man tattoo on the bottom of his foot.
7.
Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got matching ink to celebrate their time on Supernatural. In fact, they actually had their tattoos done at Jeffrey and Hilarie Burton’s wedding in 2019.
8.
China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, and some of the dancers from the Descendants films all got anchors to commemorate Uma’s pirate crew.
9.
Lady Gaga honored her time in A Star Is Born by getting “La Vie en Rose” and a rose tattooed on her back.
10.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got tattoos after starring on Breaking Bad as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for five seasons.
11.
Sophie Turner added to her ink collection after filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.
12.
Selena Gomez, Tommy Dorfman, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, and other 13 Reasons Why cast members got matching semicolon tattoos after Season 1 premiered on Netflix.
13.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton all got matching tattoos after filming Mad Max: Fury Road.
14.
Before wrapping the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the cast and crew actually got matching tattoos to celebrate the movies and their characters.
15.
Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, and members of The Flight Attendant crew all got matching paper airplane tattoos while filming Season 1.
16.
Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, and Janel Parrish all got tattoos after Pretty Little Liars ended in 2016.
17.
When A Series of Unfortunate Events was picked up for Season 2 on Netflix, Neil Patrick Harris celebrated by getting the V.F.D. eye symbol on his ankle.
18.
Katherine McNamara revealed that the Shadowhunters cast got matching angel rune tattoos to honor their time on the show.
19.
And finally, Carrie Fisher had a galaxy tattoo on her ankle because she loved the moon and stars, and to honor her role as Princess Leia — “the ultimate space princess” — in the Star Wars films. Then, Billie Lourd got a similar tattoo done in 2017 to honor her mom.
