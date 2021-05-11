1 Cloud Computing Stock You Should Buy and 1 You Should Avoid By StockNews



Cloud computing has emerged as one of the key requirements for businesses to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis. With organizations looking for increased scalability and business continuity, the demand for services offered by cloud provider Box (BOX) is increasing. Conversely, Coupa Software (NASDAQ:) is struggling to stay afloat even amid the favorable industry backdrop. So, let’s evaluate each name more closely.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s deep disruptions, cloud services have been a godsend regarding keeping the economy and people’s lives from coming to a complete halt. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based platforms to function efficiently and flexibly amid remote working requirements.

Because cloud computing’s long-touted benefits, such as agility and stability, are becoming a necessity for conducting business, a growing number of individuals and businesses are adopting it. The demand for these services should continue increasing because public and private cloud servers have become the new standard for daily frontend and backend operations, information storage, and disaster recovery. The global cloud computing market is expected to hit a $760.98 billion value, growing at a 18.6% CAGR over the next six years.

Since a reliance on cloud computing is expected to increase, Box, Inc. (BOX) should deliver solid returns based on its increasing global footprint and digital innovations. But we think it is best to avoid Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the near-term owing to its bleak growth prospects and weak financials.

