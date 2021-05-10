Yuan jumps to 3-1/2-mth high, market gauges c.bank tolerance

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a

3-1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by

broad dollar weakness, as investors continued to assess the

implications for monetary policy of a disappointing U.S.

employment report.

The currency’s strength is fueling speculation the central

bank may step in via state banks to cool its rapid ascent,

traders said.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

lifted the midpoint rate by the most since early

January to 6.4425 per dollar, 253 pips firmer than the previous

fix of 6.4678.

Monday’s guidance, the strongest since Feb. 10, was largely

in line with their forecasts, according to analysts and traders.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4320 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4265, the firmest

since Jan. 29. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4295, 13

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan swung around 6.43 per dollar in morning trade.

Several traders said the market refrained from testing new highs

to gauge the central bank’s position on the sudden gains.

The current spot price is not far from this year’s highest

level of 6.4245 per dollar hit in January, said a trader at a

foreign bank, adding some investors were afraid state-run banks