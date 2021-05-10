Yuan jumps to 3-1/2-mth high, market gauges c.bank tolerance

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a
3-1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by
broad dollar weakness, as investors continued to assess the
implications for monetary policy of a disappointing U.S.
employment report.
The currency’s strength is fueling speculation the central
bank may step in via state banks to cool its rapid ascent,
traders said.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
lifted the midpoint rate by the most since early
January to 6.4425 per dollar, 253 pips firmer than the previous
fix of 6.4678.
Monday’s guidance, the strongest since Feb. 10, was largely
in line with their forecasts, according to analysts and traders.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4320 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4265, the firmest
since Jan. 29. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4295, 13
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
The yuan swung around 6.43 per dollar in morning trade.
Several traders said the market refrained from testing new highs
to gauge the central bank’s position on the sudden gains.
The current spot price is not far from this year’s highest
level of 6.4245 per dollar hit in January, said a trader at a
foreign bank, adding some investors were afraid state-run banks
Article content
could be directed to step in to rein in the currency’s strength.
“It appears that the PBOC holds a cautious view on any
resurgent RMB appreciation pressure driven by the new USD
sell-off, in particular with the slowing China recovery
momentum,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho
Bank in Hong Kong.
The PBOC has introduced multiple measures in late 2020 and
earlier this year to stem the rise of the currency by reducing
capital inflows.
Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank,
said 6.4 per dollar could be a key resistance for the yuan in
the short term.
“At a time when the G10 currencies strengthened across the
board, the yuan also faced strong upward pressure,” Li said.
“However, considering that emerging market currencies are
not all strengthening, in order to maintain the yuan’s stability
against a basket of currencies, 6.4 could become a strong
resistance for the yuan.”
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.281
from the previous close of 90.147, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4248 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4425 6.4678 0.39%
Spot yuan 6.4295 6.4308 0.02%
Divergence from -0.20%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.54%
Spot change since 2005 28.73%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.26 97.12 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.281 90.147 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4248 0.07%
*
Offshore 6.5862 -2.18%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)