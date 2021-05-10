Yields rise as inflation data, auctions eyed as next catalysts

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Reuters

Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK — Longer-dated U.S. Treasury

yields rose on Monday, reversing course in the session, as

investors awaited data later this week on inflation and auctions

that will bring a burst of supply to the market.

Yields were whipsawed on Friday in the aftermath of much

weaker-than-anticipated April jobs numbers, which showed nonfarm

payrolls increased by only 266,000, well below the 770,000

reported for March and the 916,000 estimate.

With investors closely watching for signs of higher prices,

the Wednesday consumer price index release for April will be

monitored as investors gauge if the U.S. Federal Reserve will

begin to alter its stance on inflation.

The central bank has repeatedly said it views any inflation

that occurs to be transitory. Chicago Federal Reserve President

Charles Evans said on Monday that inflation rates of 2.5% would

not be a concern if they lead to an average of 2% over time.

“That is kind of what we are looking at right now, optically

a big market-risk event that ended up not being all that

significant in terms of where the Fed’s future path is for

policy,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies

in New York.

“CPI could be kind of the same thing because the Fed has

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

been talking about looking through near-term inflation pressure

… so we could be setting up for another inflation print that

could come in higher than expected and immediately afterward the

Fed dismisses it again and we are back to square one

afterwards.”

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.3

basis points at 1.602%. A jolt of supply is expected this week,

with the U.S. Treasury auctioning $58 billion of three-year

notes on Tuesday, $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday, and

$27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year was poised to rise on consecutive

days for the first time since April 26-27.

Some Fed officials also appeared to disagree on the central

bank’s bond-buying program. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank

President Robert Kaplan said he would like to start discussions

about reducing it, while San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank

President Mary Daly said the Fed should not start thinking about

tapering yet.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday

showed U.S. consumers expect higher housing and other costs in

the near term as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus

pandemic, but not a sustained climb.

Some market participants have downplayed economic data,

noting that year-over-year comparisons are extreme due to the

severe economic shutdown that began in March 2020.

Still, inflation expectations rose on Monday, with the

breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Securities (TIPS) reaching 2.72%, its highest since

April 2011, after closing at 2.681% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate also rebounded

after closing at 2.503% on Friday. It was last at 2.54%, its

highest since April 2013, indicating the market sees inflation

averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 10 Monday 3:09PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 -0.002

Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.001

Two-year note 99-241/256 0.1548 0.010

Three-year note 100-58/256 0.2972 0.010

Five-year note 99-214/256 0.7837 0.013

Seven-year note 99-246/256 1.2559 0.020

10-year note 95-180/256 1.602 0.023

20-year bond 94-248/256 2.1899 0.029

30-year bond 90-136/256 2.317 0.040

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -1.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -1.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 -1.25

spread

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak

Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR