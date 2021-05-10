Yields rise as inflation data, auctions eyed as next catalysts

Article content

NEW YORK — Longer-dated U.S. Treasury

yields rose on Monday, reversing course in the session, as

investors awaited data later this week on inflation and auctions

that will bring a burst of supply to the market.

Yields were whipsawed on Friday in the aftermath of much

weaker-than-anticipated April jobs numbers, which showed nonfarm

payrolls increased by only 266,000, well below the 770,000

reported for March and the 916,000 estimate.

With investors closely watching for signs of higher prices,

the Wednesday consumer price index release for April will be

monitored as investors gauge if the U.S. Federal Reserve will

begin to alter its stance on inflation.

The central bank has repeatedly said it views any inflation

that occurs to be transitory. Chicago Federal Reserve President

Charles Evans said on Monday that inflation rates of 2.5% would

not be a concern if they lead to an average of 2% over time.

“That is kind of what we are looking at right now, optically

a big market-risk event that ended up not being all that

significant in terms of where the Fed’s future path is for

policy,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies

in New York.

“CPI could be kind of the same thing because the Fed has