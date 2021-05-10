year JGBs flat after moderate BOJ bond buying, Treasury yield rebound

Article content

TOKYO — Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Monday after moderate buying at the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase operations, while the sentiment was weak as a fall in the U.S. Treasury yields was limited despite disappointing U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which fell to two-months low on Friday following data showing slow growth in the U.S. job market, rebounded on the same day as investors remained confident the economy was on the road to a strong recovery.

*The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.450%. *The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.650%. *The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.695%. *Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 13,016 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)