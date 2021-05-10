XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.35795 by 16:04 (20:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 10.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $51.07460B, or 2.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.35795 to $1.62613 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.94%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.52439B or 3.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3549 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 58.72% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,144.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.73% on the day.

was trading at $3,929.15 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,048.15976B or 43.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $469.04667B or 19.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.