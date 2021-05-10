Wynn Resorts Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Wynn Resorts Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Wynn Resorts announced earnings per share of $-2.41 on revenue of $725.8M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-2.02 on revenue of $759M.

Wynn Resorts shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.56% from its 52 week high of $143.75 set on March 15. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.94% in after-hours trade following the report.

Wynn Resorts follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Wynn Resorts’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

