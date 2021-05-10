WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue settled by December By Reuters



ROME (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the body’s members will have reached a “pragmatic” solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw “movement on both sides” – referring to proponents of a waiver and those who have objections – and was hopeful of a framework agreement on the waiver issue, technological transfers and better access to vaccines for developing countries.

December was “an outer limit,” for such a deal, she said at a briefing with journalists during a visit to Italy, which this year chairs the Group of 20 rich nations.