WHO designates India variant as being of global concern By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People place the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a pyre before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddi
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.
“We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. “There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.”
