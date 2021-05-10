Vivica A. Fox Says Ivanka Trump Made A Racist Comment

“I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us.”
Vivica A. Fox has never forgotten a insulting comment Ivanka Trump made while she was appearing on Celebrity Apprentice.
Back in 2015, Vivica competed on the Donald Trump-hosted reality show while raising money for Best Buddies International.
“I will never forget when I did Celebrity Apprentice and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well,'” Vivica explained on For Real: The Story of Reality TV.
Vivica continued, “I hate to say it, I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought that she was complimenting us.”
She noted that when the episode aired “Twitter went crazy” and questioned what Ivanka meant by her remark.
Although it was a negative moment during the show, Vivica says the series and other reality programs have been a “wonderful” experience overall.
“I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage…I’m grateful for reality. I really am,” Vivica concluded.
