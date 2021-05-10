Viatris Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Viatris Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – Viatris reported on Monday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Viatris announced earnings per share of $-0.86 on revenue of $4.43B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.799 on revenue of $4.2B.

Viatris shares are down 24.87% from the beginning of the year, still down 26.82% from its 52 week high of $19.24 set on June 8, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.69% from the start of the year.

Viatris follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Viatris’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Pfizer had beat expectations on May 4 with first quarter EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $14.58B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7759 on revenue of $13.65B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar