UK’s Dignity expects changes in funeral services as COVID-19 curbs ease

Dignity Plc said on Monday it expects to see changes in the last rites services it offers bereaved family members as coronavirus-led restrictions on funeral services begin to ease in Britain after it recorded a rise in first-quarter profit.

The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and 46 crematoria in Britain, performed 23,800 funerals in the three months to March 26, a 19% rise from a year ago, while the number of cremations rose 21% to 22,600.

It reported a 35% jump in underlying operating profit to 26.1 million pounds ($36.68 million) for the period on more funerals and cremations conducted and more pre-arranged packages sold than expected.

The UK experienced a devastating second wave that peaked in late January, but numbers of new infections and deaths have plummeted since then helped by its mass vaccination program and strict lockdown measures, which are gradually being eased.

“As the limits on mourner numbers begin to ease, we expect to see a change in the services we are able to offer,” newly appointed Chairman Gary Channon said.

Dignity had stopped providing church services and limousines for mourners and has been operating with limitations such as a smaller number of funeral attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic.