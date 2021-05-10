U.S. stocks retreat from record high, dollar near 10-week low

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell on Monday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped back from a record high, as worries about accelerating inflation dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 10-week low.

U.S. equities’ losses deepened as the breakeven rates for U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, scaled multi-year highs, underscoring rising inflation expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% after rising to a record 35,091.56 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 extended losses to 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.55%.

The stocks pullback was mirrored by a broad retreat in riskier assets such as oil and copper, as some investors grew nervous after recent hefty gains.

Indeed, copper prices had also shot to an all-time high earlier on Monday as investors piled in on bets of improved demand amid a tightening supply, and driven by the fear that they were missing out on a price rally.

Some analysts warned that investor bets on mounting inflation pressure and ensuing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could be overdone.

“We see a high bar for the Fed to change its policy stance,” Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute, said, noting a “disconnect” between the market’s pricing for rates to rise as early as next year, and the Fed’s rate projection.