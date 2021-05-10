U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.10%, while the index declined 1.04%, and the index lost 2.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were 3M Company (NYSE:), which rose 2.14% or 4.35 points to trade at 207.42 at the close. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) added 1.87% or 2.53 points to end at 137.68 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.36% or 0.80 points to 59.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 2.90% or 1.67 points to trade at 56.00 at the close. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) declined 2.65% or 6.15 points to end at 225.97 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 2.57% or 3.35 points to 126.86.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.82% to 15.04, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was up 3.20% to settle at 14.18 and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:) which gained 3.05% to close at 246.69.

The worst performers were Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 13.01% to 8.99 in late trade, Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.25% to settle at 554.97 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.99% to 586.44 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 30.72% to 16.00, Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 30.00% to settle at 2.860 and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.80% to close at 14.39.

The worst performers were Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.39% to 13.73 in late trade, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.21% to settle at 488.05 and Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.93% to 8.34 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2112 to 1065 and 115 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2618 fell and 767 advanced, while 96 ended unchanged.

Shares in 3M Company (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.14% or 4.35 to 207.42. Shares in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 30.72% or 3.76 to 16.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 17.80% to 19.66 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.32% or 5.85 to $1837.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.09% or 0.06 to hit $64.84 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $68.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.19% to 1.2140, while USD/JPY rose 0.16% to 108.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 90.218.

