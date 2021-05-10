U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos

Article content

WASHINGTON — The ransomware group accused of crippling the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said on Monday that its goal was to make money and not sow mayhem, a statement that experts saw as a sign the cybercriminals’ scheme had gone farther than they had intended.

The FBI accused the group that calls itself DarkSide of a digital extortion attempt that prompted Colonial Pipeline to shut down its network, potentially causing extraordinary disruption as gasoline deliveries dry up.

In a statement on Monday, Colonial said it expected to “substantially” restore operational service by the end of the week.

The terse news release posted to DarkSide’s website early on Monday did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading “About the latest news,” it noted that “our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”

The statement did not say how much money the hackers were seeking. Colonial Pipeline did not immediately offer comment on the hackers’ statement. The hackers have yet to return repeated Reuters requests to their website for further comment.

DarkSide’s statement said its hackers would launch checks on fellow cybercriminals “to avoid social consequences in the future.” It added the group was “apolitical” and that observers “do not need to tie us” with any particular government.