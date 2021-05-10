U.S. House panel to take up Postal Service reform measures

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday will consider a pair of bills to reform the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, a document seen by Reuters shows.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democrat who chairs the panel, circulated draft legislation earlier this year to address some key USPS financial issues.

It would eliminate a requirement for USPS to pre-fund retiree health benefits and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. The measures would save USPS $40 billion to $50 billion over 10 years.

Maloney said in February that Congress needed to pass reforms “to put the Postal Service on more sustainable financial footing for years to come.”

The committee did not immediately release the text of the planned reform bills on Monday.

USPS did not immediately comment on Monday.

The Postal Service has struggled with poor delivery performance over the past year, facing a huge boost in packages and COVID-19 staffing issues.

In March, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed a 10-year strategic plan that would eliminate $160 billion in forecasted red ink by slowing some mail deliveries, cutting some retail hours and closing some locations.