U.S. Gulf Coast refiners pare output as pipeline outage continues

HOUSTON — Three U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries reduced fuel production on Monday as the four-day-old Colonial Pipeline outage limited the ability to move products to market.

Colonial shut its 5,500-mile (8,850-km) pipeline system, the major artery delivering gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to mid-Atlantic and southeast U.S. states from Texas and Louisiana, due to a ransomware attack on Friday.

The pipeline on Monday said it plans a phased resumption of operations with a goal of having most operations on line by Friday. Its systems were halted following an attack by a hacking group the FBI identified as DarkSide.

The largest U.S. refinery, Motiva Enterprises, cut its production by 45%, according to people familiar with the matter. The 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, plant shut two crude distillation units (CDUs) on Sunday as well as a reformer, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Total SE reduced its gasoline output by about 25% at its 225,500-bpd oil refinery in Port Arthur. The company trimmed its fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) output and shut a condensate splitter, people familiar with its operations said.

Citgo Petroleum Corp reduced production at its 418,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery “to maintain as much operational flexibility as possible” during the Colonial outage, the company said in a statement. It did not specify the amount of the reduction.