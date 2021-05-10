Swiss banking giant UBS to reportedly offer rich clients crypto investments By Cointelegraph

Swiss banking giant UBS to reportedly offer rich clients crypto investments
UBS Group AG (SIX:) is exploring various ways to offer its wealthy clients the possibility of investing in digital assets, anonymous sources claim. A new report from BNN Bloomberg suggests that investment opportunities in crypto will remain limited to “a very small portion of the clients’ total wealth” due to concerns over the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets.
Sources familiar with the Swiss firm’s plans suggest that investments in digital assets via third-party investment vehicles could be one of the options open to clients. None of the sources have agreed to be identified due to the private nature of UBS’ plans, which reportedly remain in their early stages.
