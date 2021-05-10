Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil jumps on pipeline outage

Article content

MILAN — World stocks ticked up to new peaks on Monday on bets interest rates will remain low and the economy continue its recovery, while oil prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe hit a fresh record high and was up 0.1% by 0740 GMT, driven by gains across Asian markets overnight and a steady open in Europe.

Europe’s STOXX 600 regional benchmark was up 0.1% in early deals, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth slowed much more than expected in April in a shock release that gave equities a lift but put downward pressure on the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

“A statistical fluke and/or a temporary pause in labor market demand is the likeliest culprit for this report. However, the Federal Reserve cannot afford to adjust policy without concrete proof of a stronger labor market recovery,” said Natixis economist Troy Ludtka.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose to record closing highs as the disappointing data on the U.S. jobs market eased concerns about a spike in consumer prices.