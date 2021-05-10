Sterling rises above $1.40 for first time since February

Article content

LONDON — The pound broke above the key $1.40 level for the first time in more than two months on Monday, reaching as high as $1.40725 in early London trading, despite a win for pro-independence parties in Scottish elections.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in Scotland’s parliament on Saturday, paving the way for a high-stakes political, legal and constitutional battle with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the future of the United Kingdom.

But the pound strengthened as market participants did not interpret this as a near-term risk and welcomed the fact that Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said that her first task was to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The likelihood of a second referendum should increase but it is not yet certain to be held and the potential timing remains unclear,” wrote MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note to clients.

“With independence risk so far in the future, we do not expect the developments to materially alter our outlook for the pound to continue to trade at stronger levels this year supported by the robust UK cyclical recovery and vastly diminished Brexit risks.”

Any second referendum on Scottish independence requires the approval of the UK government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled this out, saying the country needs to focus on more pressing concerns such as the recovery from the pandemic.