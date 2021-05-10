Spain’s national soccer team to launch fan token on Turkish platform By Cointelegraph

Spain’s national soccer team to launch fan token on Turkish platform
The Spanish national soccer team will launch the world’s first national soccer team fan token thanks to a partnership between the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Turkish blockchain platform Bitci Technology.
The token will launch on Bitcichain, and all tech infrastructure will be provided by Bitci Technology. According to a recent announcement, Bitci Technology will be the exclusive blockchain partner of the team during the initial three-year partnership, followed by an optional two-year period.
