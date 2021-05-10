SpaceX Now Accepts DOGE Payment, Will Launch DOGE-1 Mission in 2022 By CoinQuora



SpaceX Now Accepts DOGE Payment, Will Launch DOGE-1 Mission in 2022



SpaceX will launch a Dogecoin project dubbed “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon”.

For this project, SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin as means of payment.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk revealed the company’s DOGE-1 plan on April Fools Day.

In Q1 of 2022, SpaceX will launch a new crypto project called “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon”. Notably, for the company’s upcoming lunar mission project, SpaceX now accepts DOGE as means of payment.

As part of the SpaceX lunar mission project, Geometric Energy Corporation disclosed the Dogecoin-funded mission on Sunday. However, the firm did not yet reveal the mission’s financial status.

To clarify, the SpaceX Dogecoin project will involve DOGE-1 specifically flying about a 40-kilogram cube satellite on Falcon 9 rocket.

Further, according to a report, the DOGE-1 payload will mainly receive lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors, cameras, and unified communications and computational systems.

About this, SpaceX Vice President Tom Ochinero said,

“DOGE-1 will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.”

Additionally, he expressed even further enthusiasm about the Dogecoin project and said “we’re excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!”.

In fact, CEO Elon Musk previously revealed the company’s DOGE-1 plan on April Fool’s Day even before the SpaceX update came.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

Moreover, in an exciting turn of events, the DOGE-1 mission update came on the same day SpaceX hit a new record for its Falcon 9 series of rockets.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora